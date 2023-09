Recently, satellite data depicted that the sea ice in and around the Antarctica region reached record-low levels during winter.

This is a concerning development, given Antarctica's historical resistance to global warming, BBC reported on Sunday (September 17). Scientists caution against unstable consequences of climate change in the polar regions.

Polar experts warn of unprecedented effects of depleting sea-ice levels in Antarctica. Walter Meier monitored sea ice with the National Snow and Ice Data Center and stated: "It's so far outside anything we've seen, it's almost mind-blowing.”

Scientists highlighted key impacts, including the unstable situation, which would make it harder to regulate Earth’s temperature. Antarctica’s vast expanse of ice has a highly reflective surface; its white appearance mirrors a large portion of the Sun's incoming energy back into the atmosphere.