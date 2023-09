For decades, azulene has captured the imagination of chemists worldwide with its deep blue hue, in the absence of an apparent explanation, being a source of intrigue.

However, researchers at the Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry (IOCB) Prague announced the publication of their investigation in the Journal of the American Chemical Society (JACS) in a press statement.

Azulene's intriguing properties have perplexed scientists for generations. A crucial revelation regarding its blue color came almost fifty years ago, courtesy of the esteemed scientist Prof. Josef Michl, who had strong ties with IOCB Prague.

Now, Dr. Tomáš Slanina, head of the Redox Photochemistry group at IOCB, and his team are following in Michl's footsteps. Their quest is to decipher why the diminutive azulene molecule flouts Kasha's rule, a fundamental principle governing the emission of light in molecules.