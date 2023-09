Experiments conducted by the Antihydrogen Laser Physics Apparatus (ALPHA) collaboration at the European Center for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Geneva, Switzerland, have shown that antihydrogen particles, too are pulled downward by gravity and do not levitate as some physicists suggest a press release said.

Antihydrogen is the simplest antimatter particle that we know exists. The opposite of hydrogen contains antimatter components such as an antiproton, a negatively charged proton, and a positron, a positively charged electron.

Both matter and antimatter are believed to have been created in equal amounts during the Big Bang, the starting point of the universe. Though the presence of anti-matter is rare, some physicists attributed it to antigravity that pulled all antimatter toward itself. The experiments conducted by the ALPHA group have now ended this line of thought since gravity acts on anti-matter as well.