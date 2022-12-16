Apes can make rational, economic decisions as humans do, research finds

"Rather than settling for a treat they are sure to receive, orangutans and gorillas prefer to bet on a bigger reward, even if they are not sure of getting it," says UniNE. As it seems, apes are prone to take risks like humans. Therefore, this risk-taking in monkeys was underlined by observing inhabitants of the Basel Zoo.

Orangutan training. Torben Weber

Orangutans are risk-takers

Individual apes were given two cups in the first experiment, one of which had a risk-free option and the other a more dangerous one. Choosing the safe course always resulted in receiving the same reward. Making the risky decision means either receiving a reward or not. However, the prize was more valuable regarding the secure reward.

Both orangutans and gorillas were found to understand how the experiment worked, and they preferred to select the riskier reward when they were more ravenous. Additionally, orangutans have a tendency to be risk-takers.

“We have shown that orangutans and gorillas can perceive variations in the number of rewards as well as variations in the probability of winning and make rational choices based on these variations. For example, they will preferentially bet and choose the "risky option" if they know that they have a better chance of winning, or if they can win a greater reward," explains Pénélope Lacombe, a doctoral student at UniNE and first author of the study.