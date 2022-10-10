This app allows iPhone users to record their heartbeats as a makeshift stethoscope

Doctors routinely use their analog stethoscopes to look for signs of heart-related ailments. Whether it is heart failure or atrial fibrillation, doctors are trained to listen to the heartbeat and look for signs of disease and ailments.

Modern-day devices like smartwatches are also equipped to measure heart rate and electrical activity of the heart. While these devices have proven to be useful in detecting incidents like heart failure, they are nowhere close to the medical diagnosis that clinicians provide.

How an app turns iPhones into stethoscopes

The app called Echoes is simple to use and requires the user to sit in a quiet room. To record their heartbeat, the user simply needs to use the microphone and place it at four sites on their chest to make a recording.

The app then also converts the sound recording into waveform to provide a visual display of the heartbeats to the users. The app also collects information such as the user's age, gender, body mass index (BMI) as well as the phone version to analyze the quality of the recordings and determine which factors affect them.

The researchers used only iPhones for their experiment since the phone offers a better microphone. Once the users grant the required permissions, the recorded sounds are uploaded to the database which currently has more than 100,000 recordings.

What diagnoses can it provide?

The intention of the app was to get users interested in the health of their hearts. So, the app was not designed to give out medical advice or diagnoses. However, after considering the interest the app has generated and the data it has been collecting, the researchers are keen to equip it with the ability to answer questions about heart health.