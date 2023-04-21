Apple turns to recycled gold, tin, and rare earth materials to go green

In another major move to become greener, Apple announced plans to incorporate more recycled materials into its products, targeting 2025 to attain 100 percent recycled cobalt in all Apple-designed batteries in a press release.

Further plans involving a shift to magnets made of recycled rare earth elements and printed circuit boards using 100 percent recycled tin soldering and gold plating were disclosed, giving all Earth lovers a reason to cheer.

“Every day, Apple is innovating to make technology that enriches people’s lives, while protecting the planet we all share,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “From the recycled materials in our products to the clean energy that powers our operations, our environmental work is integral to everything we make and who we are. So we’ll keep pressing forward in the belief that great technology should be great for our users, and the environment.”

Over the years, Apple has significantly expanded its use of recycled materials and now sources two-thirds of all aluminum used from 100 percent recycled material. This is in line with the company’s 2030 goal of achieving carbon neutrality with every product.

Furthermore, the company aims to eliminate plastics from its product packaging by 2025 and is currently developing fiber alternatives that will replace packaging components such as screen films and foam cushioning.

This comes after developing a custom printer that will print directly onto the boxes of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, a bid to phase out labels, among other innovations that helped avoid over 1,000 metric tons of plastic and over 2,400 metric tons of carbon dioxide.