Scientists develop AR-based navigated contact lenses using 3D printing

As stated by the National Research Council of Science & Technology, the accomplishment of KERI-UNIST is that it is a technology that can create augmented reality by utilizing a 3D printer to print tiny patterns on a lens display without needing electricity.

Crystallization of FeFe(CN)6 occurs on the substrate in a region confined by the meniscus, forming the uniform pattern. Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute

Why is it Prussian blue?

Electrochromic screens that can be controlled with little power and the color "Pure Prussian Blue" are suited for implementing augmented reality with smart contact lenses.

As the solvent evaporates, Prussian blue crystallizes in the Meniscus that forms between the micronozzle and the substrate, when the ink-filled micronozzle and substrate make contact, an acidic-ferric-ferricyanide ink meniscus forms on the substrate.

At normal temperatures, spontaneous interactions between the precursor ions, Fe3+ and Fe(CN)3, cause heterogeneous crystallization of FeFe(CN)6 to form on the substrate within the meniscus.

Prussian blue crystallization is continuously carried out through the exact movement of the nozzle, resulting in the formation of micro-patterns. Not just flat surfaces but also curved surfaces can generate patterns. The micro-pattern technology developed by the study team is extremely fine (7.2 micrometers) and can be used to create smart contact lens displays for augmented reality.