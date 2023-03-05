Archaeologists find an overlooked treasure of a 15th-century Norse king

Not all treasures recovered from sunken ships consist of gold and precious artifacts — a recent study identified thousands of spice specimens aboard a medieval Danish warship that somehow got overlooked for centuries.

The study, published in PLOS ONE, comes from archaeologists Mikael Larsson and Brendan Foley of Lund University in Sweden. They focused their attention on the remains of Gribshunden, a flagship belonging to the Danish King Hans, which sank off the coast of Sweden in the Baltic Sea in 1495.