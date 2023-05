History resurfaced the other day in the Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida. Archeologists found a quarantine hospital and cemetery from the 19th century on a submerged island near Garden Key. The cemetery has been identified as the Fort Jefferson Post Cemetery, and the quarantine hospital was used to treat yellow fever patients at the fort between 1890 and 1900.

Fort Jefferson, a former U.S. military coastal fortress, used to be a prison for criminals during and after the Civil War. And after its use as a prison, it became a quarantine station for the Marine Hospital Service from 1888-1900.

Dry Tortugas National Park cultural resources staff, assisted by members of the National Park Service’s Submerged Resources Center, the Southeast Archeological Center, and a University of Miami graduate student, conducted a survey, which led to the discovery in August 2022, a press release stated. Since then, the team has been researching more about the site.