Arctic 'megafires' the size of Belgium released 256 million tonnes of CO2, scientists now know why

The authors argued that 2020's summer was the warmest in four decades, leading the size of the area burned between 2019 and 2020 to be unprecedented. Fundamentally, the scientists demonstrate an exponential link between the amount burned annually and fire risk factors associated with temperature.

Risk factors include drier weather conditions, longer summers, and more vegetation, which the study also indicates have increased over the past four decades.

"Higher temperatures explain the earlier thaw, which in turn allows for greater vegetation growth and increases fuel availability. The fact that there is more and earlier vegetation reduces the availability of water in the soil, and plants suffer greater water stress," explained Aleixandre Verger, a researcher at CSIC.

In turn, "extreme heat waves, such as in 2020 in the Siberian Arctic, increase vulnerability to drought, as they can desiccate plants and reduce peat moisture, and therefore increase the intensity of fires and carbon emissions".

A double effect: In addition to the fire risk of Arctic vegetation, rising temperatures can increase thunderstorms

On the other hand, heat waves, and especially the rise in surface temperature, can potentially intensify convective storms and lightning, which have been highly unusual in the Arctic up until now. Still, the scientists claim, "they are expected to increase as the climate warms."

"By the end of the century, large fires such as those in 2019 and 2020 will be frequent"

Our work suggests that the Arctic is already experiencing a change in fire regimes caused by climate warming. "Recent temperature trends and projected scenarios indicate that, by the end of the century, large fires such as those in 2019 and 2020 will be frequent if temperatures continue to increase at the current rate," concluded Adrià Descals and Josep Peñuelas.