Newly discovered Arctic microbes may make recycling plastics carbon-neutral

Organisms that can digest plastic are all the rage as they help in the removal of pollution in our environment. However, currently available models only work at temperatures above 30°C, requiring a heating process that is not carbon-neutral.

To solve this problem, scientists from the Swiss Federal Institute WSL looked for specialist cold-adapted microbes whose enzymes work at lower temperatures.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Wednesday.

“Here we show that novel microbial taxa obtained from the ‘plastisphere’ of alpine and arctic soils were able to break down biodegradable plastics at 15°C,” said the first author of the new study Dr. Joel Rüthi, currently a guest scientist at WSL.