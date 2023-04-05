Trending
NASA Artemis II
Chinese Spy Baloon
Cyber Vault EV
Perseverance's 16th rock sample
MF Hydra
Tesla's supercharger network

Arctic scientists are storing huge ice cores in a snow cave, preserving history

Ice cores, which hold invaluable records about ancient environments, will be collected from the Svalbard Archipelago before it all melts away.
Sade Agard
| Apr 04, 2023 10:49 PM EST
Created: Apr 04, 2023 10:49 PM EST
science
Building of the Ice Memory 'snow cave' Sanctuary at Concordia station - Antarctica
Building of the Ice Memory 'snow cave' Sanctuary at Concordia station - Antarctica

Rocco Ascione / PNRA - French Polar Institute 

Drilling is set to begin in the Arctic to save samples of ancient ice that contain critical records of past environments before it all melts away, according to a press release on April 3. 

In what is described as a 'hectic race against time,' an international team has reached the Holtedahlfonna icefield in the Svalbard Archipelago, setting up camp at the height of 1,100 meters (latitude 79.15 North). For three weeks, they will labor here at temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees Celsius.

A frozen library preserved in a 'snow cave'

Two 125-meter-long ice cores will be drilled to reconstruct climate signals for the last 300 years: one is for today's science, while the other is for future generations. This is part of a scientific project to better understand the "Arctic amplification" phenomenon, which is a feedback loop that explains why the Arctic is warming so much more than the rest of the planet. 

The Svalbard Archipelago—the northernmost land in Europe— is disappearing four times more quickly than the global average, where temperatures have risen by four to five degrees Celsius over the past 40 to 50 years.

"We aim at determining the role of sea ice in Arctic amplification and its impact on the atmosphere, in particular on the chemical processes of bromine and mercury, said Andrea Spolaor in the press release, glaciologist and geochemist at the Institute of Polar Sciences of CNR and Svalbard expedition leader.

An ice core will be preserved for centuries at the Ice Memory Sanctuary—a dedicated snow cave that will be built at the French-Italian Concordia station, the only international station on the Antarctic Plateau, by 2025. This comes after a partnership with the Ice Memory Foundation.

In this way, long after the glacier has vanished due to global warming, future generations of scientists will have access to the high-quality ice core to study the planet's past climate and foresee future changes.

Most Popular

"The beauty of the Ice Memory initiative is not to produce added value in terms of today's knowledge, but to create the conditions that will allow those who come after us can [sic] produce it," said Jérôme Chappellaz, climate scientist (EPFL-CNRS) and Chairman of the Ice Memory Foundation.

But researchers are also assessing if and how the recent acceleration of temperature increases has already affected the accuracy of climate and environmental signals.

The 1.1 million euro ($700,000) mission succeeds prior ice core extractions by the foundation, including ventures into the Andes and Alps.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/01/image/jpeg/AksF93KfgUzZjUqqiHLAZB9S4nkEm1yxlzc2SzxQ.jpg
Lockheed Martin’s hypersonic 'Arrow' misses bull’s eye, US ends deal
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/V0OyjqJ5GQ/untitled-1-6.jpg
This flood protection barrier reaches new heights
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/25/image/jpeg/J2zyEi0YhNHLLcWXTs7LoxARJR4CbpiJAL6IgNsX.jpg
The future of energy has a surprising 'big problem,' environmentalist Carl Pope reveals
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/18/image/jpeg/s2JqO0VBrW5rml9gUvobXUHp8Uuo2xwJyJOyH8P7.jpg
COP27: Countries want climate compensation, but the US 'continues to block negotiation’
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/03/image/jpeg/CU0VQ2dLkEJh0Tag6Bt10nfFhFpEsuxJzHY7obLD.jpg
ChatGPT can be tricked into generating Windows 95 keys
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/03/image/jpeg/GpVkyP7cCNonUpb9Al66n5CwPE7TnKRyRlCVt4oq.jpg
SpaceX's Starship mega-rocket could finally launch into orbit in the coming days
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/02/image/jpeg/EzwQBPPiaorKhr5EpWyjOuqjzZNMjI0TGgqbZFi9.jpg
Space cannon could fire payloads to orbit in 10 minutes at Mach 20
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/EBwmqg9bw0/istock-1307534443.jpg
Computer scientists just developed a system for helping AI understand human goals
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/01/image/jpeg/K4X4Rp3NYOxqVY1SO5CcCHhPnNWdA50OjjJZPxKP.jpg
Florida aquarium to release orca whale after 50 years in captivity
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/02/image/jpeg/U1nkZfm38RPqhH6I9eZzxmxPgI3zvMQBUObzXhXc.jpg
Tesla releases Cybertruck crash test video with surprising end
More Stories
innovationGeothermal solution could cut your energy bills by half and carbon footprints by 80%
Ameya Paleja| 11/6/2022
innovationBrainwaves synchronize during online games when players aren't in the same room
Stephen Vicinanza| 9/25/2022
scienceNASA's InSight lander revealed the heart of Mars — here's how
Chris Young| 1/27/2023