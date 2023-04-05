Arctic scientists are storing huge ice cores in a snow cave, preserving history

A frozen library preserved in a 'snow cave'

Two 125-meter-long ice cores will be drilled to reconstruct climate signals for the last 300 years: one is for today's science, while the other is for future generations. This is part of a scientific project to better understand the "Arctic amplification" phenomenon, which is a feedback loop that explains why the Arctic is warming so much more than the rest of the planet.

The Svalbard Archipelago—the northernmost land in Europe— is disappearing four times more quickly than the global average, where temperatures have risen by four to five degrees Celsius over the past 40 to 50 years.

"We aim at determining the role of sea ice in Arctic amplification and its impact on the atmosphere, in particular on the chemical processes of bromine and mercury, said Andrea Spolaor in the press release, glaciologist and geochemist at the Institute of Polar Sciences of CNR and Svalbard expedition leader.

An ice core will be preserved for centuries at the Ice Memory Sanctuary—a dedicated snow cave that will be built at the French-Italian Concordia station, the only international station on the Antarctic Plateau, by 2025. This comes after a partnership with the Ice Memory Foundation.

In this way, long after the glacier has vanished due to global warming, future generations of scientists will have access to the high-quality ice core to study the planet's past climate and foresee future changes.