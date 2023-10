In an interview with IE, Harvard professor Avi Loeb said UAP research, "deserves to go mainstream" and that NASA Administrator Bill Nelson's recent comments are in line with the work of his Galileo Project.

NASA recently revealed the findings of a UAP report and announced it has appointed a head of UAP research.

Loeb's Galileo Project has started scanning the skies for UAPs and they also recently combed the Pacific Ocean and found what they believe may be fragments of an alien technology.

Earlier this month, NASA announced the appointment of a, so far unnamed, director of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), or UFO, research.

During a press briefing, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said the agency aims to "shift the conversation about UAPs from sensationalism to science."

There is arguably no bigger advocate for applying the rigorous scientific method to UAP research than Harvard professor Avi Loeb.

In 2018, the Frank B. Baird Jr. Professor of Science at Harvard University famously stated he believed the interstellar object 'Oumuamua was comprised of alien technology, and he has been on a mission ever since.

This year in July, Loeb claimed he found fragments of what may be an alien "technological gadget with artificial intelligence" in the Pacific Ocean. Though several scientists dispute Loeb's claims, he has inarguably helped bring UAP science into the mainstream.