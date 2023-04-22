The 2023 Ariel Data Challenge: Scientists invite AI experts to help study exoplanets

Fancy winning a ticket to the European Conference on Machine Learning and Principles and Practice of Knowledge Discovery in Databases (ECML-PKDD) or a cash prize? Put forth your technical and artificial intelligence skills to help astronomers understand planets outside our solar system, and you just may.

The Ariel Data Challenge 2023, launched on 14 April, invites experts with an AI or machine learning background from industry and academia.

The European Space Agency’s Ariel telescope, poised to launch in 2029, is expected to complete one of the largest-ever surveys of exoplanets. Ariel will study the light emitted by each exoplanet’s host star after traveling through the planet’s atmosphere.

By studying this information, scientists can examine the chemical components of the spectra, revealing more about these planets and their origins.

“AI has revolutionized many fields of science and industry in the past few years. The field of exoplanets has fully arrived in the era of big data and cutting-edge AI is needed to break some of our biggest bottlenecks holding us back,” said Dr. Ingo Waldmann, Associate Professor in Astrophysics, University College London, who is also a lead for the Ariel Data Challenge.

The aim of the challenge—open from 14 April to 18 June 2023—is to source new methods from the AI community that will help elucidate data collected by Ariel.