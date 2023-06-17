Armored dinosaur unearthed: The Isle of Wight's remarkable discovery

A new armored dinosaur species has been unearthed on the Isle of Wight, marking a groundbreaking discovery for paleontologists, according to a press release.

Named Vectipelta Barretti after the renowned paleontologist Paul Barrett, this remarkable find is the first description of an armored dinosaur from the Dinosaur Isle in 142 years. The discovery sheds light on ankylosaur diversity within the Wessex formation and Early Cretaceous England, challenging previous assumptions about dinosaur species in the region.

Distinct differences and ancient migration patterns

Stuart Pond, the lead author of the findings published in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology, highlighted the importance of this divergent specimen.

“For virtually 142 years, all ankylosaur remains from the Isle of Wight have been assigned to Polacanthus Foxii, a famous dinosaur from the island, now all of those finds need to be revisited because we’ve described this new species,” he said.