An armored-worm from the Cambrian could be an important missing link

The fossil worm called Wufengella, a half-inch (roughly 1.27 cm) long armored worm-like creature, was discovered in China and belonged to an extinct class of shelled animals known as tommotiids. The fossil seemed to indicate that the animal was pretty sturdy in life, given its dense, regularly overlapping array of plates on its back.

A fleshy body with several side-projecting, flattened lobes surrounded the asymmetrical armor. Between the lobes and the armor, bundles of bristles protruded from the body. The worm was previously serialized or segmented, like an earthworm, as evidenced by the numerous lobes, bundles of bristles, and an array of shells on the back.

The results have been published in Current Biology today.

The Cambrian explosion was an interesting time for life. canbedone/iStock

“It looks like the unlikely offspring between a bristle worm and a chiton mollusk. Interestingly, it belongs to neither of those groups,” Dr. Jakob Vinther, a study co-author from the School of Earth Sciences at the University of Bristol, said.

There are more than 30 phyla, or primary body plans in the animal kingdom. Each phylum possesses a unique set of traits that distinguishes it from the others.

The new fossil might be a missing link between several extinct and modern phyla

Only a few characteristics are shared by multiple groups, which is evidence of the extremely rapid rate of evolution that gave rise to these main animal groupings during the Cambrian Explosion, which occurred around 550 million years ago.

The now-extinct phylum known as brachiopods were a class of animals that, on the surface, resemble bivalves (such as clams) because they have two shells and are rooted on the seafloor, rocks, or reefs. Brachiopods, however, are substantially different in many ways when examined from the inside. They also used a pair of tentacles folded into a horseshoe-shaped organ to filter water.