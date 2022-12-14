The army of 'bacteriabots' that could combat cancer tumors

Biobots: 'A blooming field in cancer immunotherapy"

In this case, the bacteriabots colonized 3D tumor spheroids. They delivered chemotherapeutic molecules, demonstrating an innovative on-demand drug delivery method for cancer treatment.

IE recently caught up with Dr Birgül Akolpoglu and the team from the Physical Intelligence Department at the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent systems, who commented, "Bacteria-based cancer research is a blooming field in cancer immunotherapy."

"Our work is a great example of basic research combined with microrobotic approach that aims to benefit our society."

As a sub-field of microrobotics, the bacteriabots offer significant advantages over comparable microbots for multifunctional medical operations. The team explained that this is because they come with vital inherent characteristics such as onboard actuation and sensing.

A non-invasive, 'on-spot' delivery approach

Conceptual model of biohybrid microbots remotely controlled by magnetism Mukrime Birgul Akolpoglu et al.

The biobots are also time-limited and capable of self-destruction without leaving any biohazards behind. As demonstrated by the team's bots, they can even be targeted for a particular task. In this case, they could be drawn to conditions indicative of tumor tissue, such as low oxygen levels or high acidity.

Significantly, such an 'on-spot' delivery approach addresses one of the most significant shortcomings of modern medicine. That is, collateral damage during clinical interventions. This includes unwanted side effects of chemotherapies on other organs.