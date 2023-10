Using NASA’s New Horizons data, scientists have gained a new understanding of the peculiar structure of Arrokoth (2014 MU69). This snowman-shaped celestial body holds the distinction of being the farthest object ever explored by a spacecraft.

On January 1, 2019, New Horizons successfully conducted a flyby of Arrokoth, located at a whopping distance of some 6.6 billion kilometers from the Earth.

Scientists continue to scourge through the wealth of data collected during this encounter to unravel the origin of this primitive and ancient object, which likely formed during the early phases of the solar system.

The word "Arrokoth" comes from Native American origins and means "sky" in Powhatan/Algonquian language. It is a trans-Neptunian object in the Kuiper Belt, a donut-shaped area beyond Neptune's orbit home to a diverse array of icy bodies.