Earth's 'deadly' element arsenic precisely detected by nanostructure

Consequently, the new finding might aid in developing the reliable and efficient method for detecting arsenic in soil, food, and water that these situations need.

How can arsenic be detected?

(Left) The silver 'electroless' nanostructured film (right) A microscopic view Dominique Vouagner

The sensors use surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS). As a molecule containing arsenic adheres to the surface, it is also hit with a laser, scattering the laser light and leaving a detectable trace.

"Arsenic exists in water in different forms, so it is important to be able to quantify the species, in addition to the global content," said author Dominique Vouagner in a press release.

"By using SERS, we can detect and speciate pollutants even at the lowest concentration. This includes arsenic, which should not exceed ten parts per billion (ppb), as per the World Health Organization's recommendations."

The team evaluated the performance of two SERS substrates in terms of speciation and detection. One was created by conventional thermal evaporation, which involves heating the material to the point of vaporization.

The other was created using an electroless technique, which involves depositing a coating on a material by submerging it in a liquid and instigating a chemical reaction. According to Vouagner, the latter was shown to be considerably more sensitive and is relatively simple and secure to create.

The method differs from the pricey and time-consuming reference methods currently used for trace arsenic speciation. Furthermore, traditional techniques are not well suited for on-site field testing because they also call for sample pre-treatment in a lab.