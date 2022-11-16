Artemis I: NASA’s SLS successfully soars into orbit and towards the moon

During Artemis 1, NASA's SLS will send Orion's spacecraft on a 25-day journey of 40,000 miles (64,000 km) beyond the Moon before returning to Earth.

NASA's giant rocket makes history

It is the first mission in NASA's Artemis program, which was designed to eventually send the first astronauts back to the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

That mission, Artemis III, will send the first woman and first person of color to the lunar surface. It is currently slated for a 2025 launch date, though that is largely dependent on the outcome of today’s mission.

The primary goal of Artemis I is to rigorously test the program's integrated mission systems by "operating the spacecraft in a deep space environment, testing Orion’s heat shield, and recovering the crew module after reentry, descent, and splashdown", according to NASA.

The Space Launch System has roared to life, launching the @NASA_Orion spacecraft on its journey for #Artemis I! Look out Moon, we are on the way! pic.twitter.com/0LFWexJhcC — NASA_SLS (@NASA_SLS) November 16, 2022

"Liftoff of Artemis 1!" NASA commentator Derrol Nail said during the launch webcast, which can be watched in its entirety below. "We rise together, back to the moon and beyond."

Shortly after launch, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson explained in a media briefing that "this is just the test flight. We are stressing [SLS] and testing it in ways that we will not do to a rocket for humans,” before adding that the U.S. space agency is working to “make it as safe as possible for when astronauts crawl onboard and go back to the moon."

"From what we’ve seen tonight, it’s an A plus," Nelson continued.

NASA's first steps toward returning to the Moon

A few minutes after launch, the Space Launch System core stage main engine cutoff was complete, and the core stage separated from the interim cryogenic propulsion stage and Orion spacecraft.

Approximately 18 minutes into launch, Orion's solar arrays were deployed, eventually allowing the spacecraft to power itself. Early data suggested that the arrays were drawing power with good performance. Shortly afterwards, NASA announced that Orion had successfully separated from SLS. "Orion, we are passing the baton to you," the space agency wrote on Twitter.