In a remarkable stride toward humanity's return to the Moon, NASA's Artemis II mission is witnessing a historic convergence of essential components at the Kennedy Space Center. Booster motor segments and the core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket are being assembled, marking a pivotal moment in the preparations for this monumental lunar journey, NASA announced.

Boosting the Artemis II rocket

The arrival of the booster motor segments for the SLS rocket at the Kennedy Space Center on September 25 was a momentous occasion. These 10 segments, which traveled across eight states in specialized transporters, will combine to form the twin, five-segment solid rocket boosters. These boosters are a cornerstone of the mission, providing more than 75 percent of the total thrust during liftoff.