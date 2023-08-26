Artemis Moon tree seedlings to be planted throughout the US

NASA and the USDA Forest Service have joined forces to supply education and community organizations throughout the United States with “a living piece of spaceflight history” in the shape of “a seedling grown from a tree seed that flew around the Moon on NASA's Artemis I mission.”

This is according to a press release by the space agency published on Thursday.

The initiative is meant to promote interest in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The Artemis Moon tree seedlings consist of five different species, sycamores, sweetgums, Douglas-firs, loblolly pines, and giant sequoias, and come from seeds that traveled 270,000 miles from Earth aboard the Orion spacecraft during Artemis I in late 2022. It is estimated that nearly 2,000 seeds were flown aboard the craft and will soon be planted on Earth throughout the United States.