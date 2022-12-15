2-meter-long arthropods dominated the seas 470 million years ago

The study was published in Scientific Reports on December 13.

“Everything is new about this locality – its sedimentology, paleontology, and even the preservation of fossils – further highlighting the importance of the Fezouata Biota in completing our understanding of past life on Earth,” said lead author Dr. Farid Saleh, from the University of Lausanne and Yunnan University.

The newly discovered site from the Fezouata Shale Bertrand Lefebvre

“While the giant arthropods we discovered have not yet been fully identified, some may belong to previously described species of the Fezouata Biota, and some will certainly be new species," said Dr. Xiaoya Ma, from the University of Exeter and Yunnan University.

“Nevertheless, their large size and free-swimming lifestyle suggest they played a unique role in these ecosystems.”

Understanding the evolution

As stated, the Fezouata Shale is ultimately crucial for understanding the evolution of the Early Ordovician period. Thus, it was chosen as one of the 100 most important geological sites worldwide by International Commission on Geoheritage.

Animals of the Fezouata Shale, in the Zagora region of Morocco, lived in a shallow sea that frequently underwent storm and wave activity. The animal populations were buried as a result, and they are now preserved in situ as remarkable fossils.

Fossils from the Fezouata Shale. From left to right, a non-mineralized arthropod (Marrellomorpha), a palaeoscolecid worm and a trilobites Emmanuel Martin

“Carcasses were transported to a relatively deep marine environment by underwater landslides, which contrasts with previous discoveries of carcass preservation in shallower settings, which were buried in place by storm deposits,” said Dr. Romain Vaucher, from the University of Lausanne.