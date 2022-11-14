Artificial light at night might be the cause of diabetes in more than 9 million Chinese adults

The onset and progression of the disease is governed by behavioral and environmental risk factors, with artificial LAN being one of those environmental causes. The nation’s fast growth, development and economic progression has resulted in a dramatic increase in artificial LAN, and people exposed to it.

The study was led by Dr Yu Xu and her colleagues at the Shanghai Institute of Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases, Ruijin Hospital, Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine in Shanghai, China.

The research from the study was published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]).

The intensity of urban light pollution has increased drastically in both big cities and the suburbs, and even forest parks that are far away from light sources. This light is known to throw off the circadian timing center, or the body’s internal timekeeping process. The system, also known as the biological clock, is adapted to natural sequences within 24 hours of night and day. Light pollution has been known to kill insects, birds, and other animals by altering their circadian rhythm.

LAN and its effects on animals

Artificial light at night has also been linked to potentially causing metabolic dysregulation, or alterations within the body, by changing the timing of food intake. One study showed that rats exposed to artificial LAN developed variations in their systems that caused glucose intolerance, revealing higher blood sugar and insulin.

Another study found that mice exposed to nocturnal dim white light of minimum brightness for four weeks had increased body mass (BMI) and reduced glucose tolerance compared to the mice who had an environment that was completely dark at night with no artificial light.