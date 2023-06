“But how will we breathe?” has been a question in every person’s mind when thinking about space exploration.

The need to save space and fuel put a limit on the amount of oxygen astronauts can carry with them and the vastness of space and flight times of two years for a one-way trip to Mars rules out frequent replenishing of oxygen and other supplies.

Most of the oxygen on the International Space Station (ISS) is obtained through electrolysis— a chemical process that leverages electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. A separate system converts the carbon dioxide exhaled into water and methane.