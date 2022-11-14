A newly created artificial photosynthesis system is 10 times more effective than existing systems

Lin added that even nature has no solution for the amount of energy we use. "We will have to do better than nature, and that's scary," said Lin.

Scientists are now hacking a plant's systems to create our kind of fuel.

"This is a huge improvement on existing systems, but just as importantly, we were able to lay out a very clear understanding of how this artificial system works at the molecular level, which has not been accomplished before," said Lin, who is the senior author of the study.

Scientists had to tinker with nature and re-engineer photosynthesis

Regular photosynthesis produces carbohydrates from carbon dioxide and water, but artificial photosynthesis could produce ethanol, methane, or other fuels.

Photosynthesis creates carbohydrates that could fuel us, but not our cars. So, the researchers who delved deep to create alternates to fossil fuels had to "re-engineer the process to create more energy-dense fuels, such as ethanol or methane," as per the release.

Proteins and pigments in a leaf take in water and carbon dioxide, break the molecules apart, and rearrange the atoms to make carbohydrates. Scientists had to produce a different arrangement - just hydrogen surrounding Ch4, methane.