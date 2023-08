A collaborative effort from researchers at the Aalto University and the University of Jyväskylä in Finland created an artificial quantum material with unusual magnetic properties. Made using cobalt-phthalocyanine molecules, this material was used to measure quantum entanglement waves for the first time using real-space measurements, an organizational press release said.

At a microscopic level, quantum materials see a lot of electron interactions, which also determine their nature, such as high-temperature superconductivity or complex magnetic states. Quantum interactions also give rise to new electronic states.

In the case of two electrons, there are two entangled states known as singlet and triplet states. The energy supplied to electrons in the singlet state sends them to the triplet state. At times, however, the excitement moves through the material in the form of an entanglement wave, also known as a triplon.