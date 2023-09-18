Artificial womb human trials may soon inch closer to reality

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will hold a meeting of independent advisors on September 19-20. The meeting’s agenda is to discuss the viability of clinical trials using artificial womb technology to improve the survival and health of extremely preterm newborns.

Reportedly, during this meeting, regulators and experts will delve into ethical concerns and evaluate various crucial aspects, including the potential steps and design of human trials for this technology.

Artificial womb for preterm babies

A fertilized egg normally takes nine months to mature into a roughly seven-pound baby.

However, complications may emerge along the way to welcoming a new life, potentially affecting the health and well-being of both the mother and the developing fetus.