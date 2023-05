After the success of the country's first-ever space mission to Mars, the UAE space agency has set an ambitious goal of visiting the solar system's asteroid belt.

According to Space.com, the space agency issued an official statement about the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt (EMA) on Sunday, May 28.

The spacecraft for this mission will be called the MBR Explorer — named after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE's vice president, and prime minister — and will be launched in 2028.

The mission was first announced in 2021

As part of the mission, the UAE aims to explore seven asteroids and land on the rare red space rock (269), known as Justitia.