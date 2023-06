In the entire solar system, our blue world turned out to be one lucky planet. Water on any planet distant from the Sun will turn to ice, while the ones closer to the star will barely hold on to water.

The Earth is perfectly positioned in relation to the Sun, allowing liquid water to exist.

But how did so much water come to exist on Earth in the first place? Scientists have been actively searching for sources and associated evidence. One of the most reigning sources has been asteroids that delivered water to Earth's surface.

A team of astronomers from the University of Arizona has now narrowed down a type of asteroid that — in addition to other sources — may have brought a large amount of water to Earth.