Asteroid Ryugu samples contain organic matter older than Solar System

The international research teams looked at macromolecular organic matter on Ryugu and organic molecules soluble in water.

Though organic molecules are known to be the building blocks of terrestrial life, they can also be made by chemical reactions that don't involve life. This supports the hypothesis that chemical reactions in asteroids can make some of life’s ingredients.

This conceptual image illustrates the types of organic molecules found in the sample of asteroid Ryugu collected by Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft. NASA/JAXA/Dan Gallagher

The uppermost surface grains of Ryugu can protect organic molecules

The asteroid sample contained many organics in liquid water, including aliphatic amines, carboxylic acids, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, and nitrogen-containing heterocyclic compounds.

"The presence of prebiotic molecules on the asteroid surface despite its harsh environment caused by solar heating and ultraviolet irradiation, as well as cosmic-ray irradiation under high-vacuum conditions, suggests that the uppermost surface grains of Ryugu have the potential to protect organic molecules," Hiroshi Naraoka of Kyushu University, Fukuoka, Japan, said in a statement.

Naraoka is the lead author of a paper about this research published online on February 23 in Science. His team investigated soluble organic molecules.

Though the amino acid results from Ryugu are primarily consistent with what has been seen earlier, not everything has been examined.

"Sugars and nucleobases (components of DNA and RNA), which have been discovered in some carbon-rich meteorites, have not yet been identified in samples returned from Ryugu," said Daniel Glavin of NASA Goddard, a co-author of the paper. "It is possible these compounds are present in asteroid Ryugu but are below our analytical detection limits given the relatively small sample mass available for study."