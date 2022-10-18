An astronaut captured two 'blue blobs' from the ISS. Here's everything to know

The image was captured last year on October 30. What we do not know, though, is who really captured the image. The ISS National Lab program provides the crew with equipment to take images of Earth that will be of interest to scientists and the public at large, and while the image was captured on the equipment, we do not know who was using the digital camera at that point.

What can be seen in the image?

The image was captured when the ISS was flying above Southeast Asia, and the limb of the Earth is seen as the orange-yellow halo parallel to the curvature of the Earth. The image captures areas of China, Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos, as well as the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea.

The image shared by NASA captioned NASA Earth Observatory

The ring of lights in the central part of the image is the Hainan island, the southernmost province of China, which millions of years ago was connected to the Chinese mainland. Over the years, the Hainan Straight was formed as the landmass drifted apart, and today it sits 12 miles (20 km) from the mainland.

The night lights are a representation of the population density of the region, with the landlocked country of Laos showing up as a strip of darkness.

At the bottom of the image is a big blob of lightning occurring somewhere over the Gulf of Thailand. The cloud cover, which usually hides lightning from the ISS, seems to have thinned down just enough for the lightning strike to be captured by the 28 mm lens of the Nikon D5, captured as a ring, illuminated in blue.