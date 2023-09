With the European Space Agency (ESA) and Swiss startup ClearSpace launching a European space debris cleanup mission called ClearSpace-1 by 2026, scientists in other parts of the world have been focusing their efforts on identifying supernova remnants.

An astronomer at the University of West Virginia has been on the hunt for debris in the Milky Way left behind by supernovas.

Existence of double remnants

Supernovas are violent explosions that transpire when massive stars die. The materials emerging from the burst star as a result of the supernova expand outwards and form a shell or “remnant.”

Loren Anderson, professor at the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences, stated: