Astronomers around the world weigh in on one of the most intense gamma-ray bursts ever

A massive star at the end of its life

The vision came from the constellation Sagitta where a massive star at the end of its life exploded and collapsed into a black hole, ejecting a jet of light into space more than 2 billion years ago. The burst of light it produced was so intense that it blinded the detectors of some telescopes, told the SCMP HEBS chief scientist Xiong Shaolin, who is from the Institute of High Energy Physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing.

Astronomers named the event GRB 221009A and they report that it was at least 10 times brighter than previous gamma-ray bursts. The scientists speculate that it also released the same amount of energy that would take thousands of suns their entire lifetimes to generate.

The event produced a maximum energy level that broke the previous record detected by the Major Atmospheric Gamma Imaging Cherenkov (MAGIC) telescopes in Spain in 2019. The event was 10 times more powerful than its predecessor. This was especially impressive since high-energy particles are usually absorbed by starlight on their way to Earth making them impossible to identify.

China’s Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (Lhaaso), located on the Tibetan Plateau in Sichuan province, was able to confirm that the event was indeed a powerful gamma-ray burst. Lhaaso chief scientist Cao Zhen called the event “totally unexpected and extraordinary."