Einstein cross spotted: Here's why we see it

Astronomers have captured a rare example of an Einstein cross, where a galaxy is not just lensing but also quadrisecting the light coming from another galaxy billions of light years away from Earth, Live Science reported.

It is not without reason that Albert Einstein is called one of the brightest minds on the planet. Theories and concepts that he came up with over a century ago are now being observed by astronomers and physicists around the world.

It took us years to build instruments that would one day be able to detect signals of events that Einstein put forth. Scientists built them and then waited patiently, and soon enough, there was proof that these phenomena actually existed. Gravitational waves were something that Einstein spoke about and were recently detected.