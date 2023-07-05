Astronomers detect most luminous transient event linked to black hole

Astronomers have discovered a strange characteristic of the cosmic monster: the black hole.

A team of astronomers noticed a luminous transient flare, indicating that a black hole suddenly began feeding on stellar material surrounding it.

This flare is labeled as J221951-484240, or J221951 for short.

Luminous transient events are hypothesized to be astronomical objects whose brightness changes rapidly over a brief period of time.

"J221951 is one of the most extreme examples yet of a black hole taking us by surprise," said Matt Nicholl, astrophysicist of Queens University Belfast in Ireland, in an official release.

This illustration depicts a star (in the foreground) experiencing spaghettification as its sucked in by a supermassive black hole. ESO/M. Kornmesser

Nicholl added: "Our understanding of the different things that supermassive black holes can do has greatly expanded in recent years, with discoveries of stars being torn apart and accreting black holes with hugely variable luminosities."