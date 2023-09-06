Astronomers detect new type of brightest cosmic explosion

The vast and continuously expanding nature of our universe implies that there is a high probability that our current knowledge and documentation of it represent only a small fraction of the whole picture. And there are millions of new cosmic events and objects waiting to be discovered.

Scientists have now discovered an unusual type of star explosion that is exceptionally luminous and outshines the majority of known supernovae.

For the unversed, a supernova is a dazzling stellar explosion that occurs in the final stages of a massive star's life cycle. It is one of the most energetic events in the universe. During a supernova, the star briefly outshines an entire galaxy, and it can emit as much energy in a matter of seconds as our Sun will emit over its entire lifetime.