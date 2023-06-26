Astronomers directly capture world described as 'Jupiter's younger sibling'It is the first time astrometry has been used to find 'a giant planet orbiting a young analog of the Sun.'Chris Young| Jun 26, 2023 08:45 AM ESTCreated: Jun 26, 2023 08:45 AM ESTscienceAn artist's impression of a distant planet.Darryl Fonseka / iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Astronomers used the W.M. Keck Observatory on Maunakea, Hawai'i Island to discover one of the lowest-mass planets to ever be directly observed. Thanks to the detailed new observations, the team of astronomers were able to determine the planet's mass as well as the fact that its orbit is similar to that of Jupiter, a press statement reveals.The new observation adds to the small but growing list of exoplanets — planets beyond our solar system — that have been directly observed. The method used to image the distant world, meanwhile, provides a compelling, efficient new method for discovering exoplanets. See Also Related European Space Agency fixes $1.1 billion Jupiter probe's antenna problem Lightning strike creates new phosphorus material found on Earth for the first time NASA-led study unravels mystery of 'smooth terrains' on icy moons circling Jupiter and Saturn A Jupiter-like exoplanetThe newly-discovered planet, designated AF Lep b, is one of the first to be discovered using a method called astrometry. The technique measures the very subtle movements of a host star over several years to help astronomers determine whether planets are tugging at it with their gravitational pull. A new paper, detailing the discovery was published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters. Though planets have much smaller masses than their host stars, they cause stars to wobbly in a very subtle, but perceptible way in astronomical observations. Before the discovery of AF Lep b, 25 years' worth of observations from the Hipparcos and Gaia satellites suggested that the planet's host star would host a planet.Another successful exoplanet photo shoot @keckobservatory using direct imaging + astrometry, this time of AF Lep b, a Jupiter-like planet orbiting a Sun-like star 👉 https://t.co/c3Lceu5bZt Congrats to Kyle Franson of @UTAustin & team! pic.twitter.com/BTTCNgyZof— W. M. Keck Observatory (@keckobservatory) June 22, 2023"When we processed the observations using the Keck II telescope in real time to carefully remove the glare of the star, the planet immediately popped out and became increasingly apparent the longer we observed," Kyle Franson, study lead, from the University of Texas at Austin, explained in the statement.The images captured by Franson's team showed that AF Lep b is roughly three times the mass of Jupiter. The distant planet orbits AF Leporis, a relatively young Sun-like star approximately 87.5 light-years away from Earth. Its mass and orbit make it one of the most Jupiter-like planets observed to date."This is the first time this method has been used to find a giant planet orbiting a young analog of the Sun," explained Brendan Bowler, assistant professor of astronomy at UT Austin and senior author on the study. “This opens the door to using this approach as a new tool for exoplanet discovery."Directly imaging a distant worldThe researchers directly imaged the planet by using the Keck Observatory's adaptive optics system as well as the Keck II Telescope's Near-Infrared Camera 2 (NIRC2) Vector Vortex Coronagraph. The latter was used to suppress light from the host star to allow the astronomers to directly capture the planet.The scientists behind the observation believe their method opens up a whole new avenue for discovering, and directly capturing, distant exoplanets. "Imaging planets is challenging," Franson said. "We only have about 15 examples, and we think this new 'dynamically informed' approach made possible by the Keck II telescope and NIRC2 adaptive optics imaging will be much more efficient compared to blind surveys which have been carried out for the past two decades." HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Is ChatGPT going to replace you? PossiblyThe worst case Starlink scenario? We could be 'right on the edge' of Kessler syndromeMissing sub: 'Catastrophic implosion' killed all five on board the TitanExploring emotions, the brain, and free will with Dr. Lisa Feldman Barrett'Debris field' just discovered in search area for missing Titan SubForget electric planes: U.S. aviation can be decarbonized using grassChina just broke a national record by lifting 41 satellites into spaceIntel will soon start shipping its 12-qubit quantum processorDigital avatars will allow 8 billion people to be a part of COP27 and demand action'Green light' given for first thorium molten salt nuclear reactor in China Job Board