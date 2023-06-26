Astronomers directly capture world described as 'Jupiter's younger sibling'

Astronomers used the W.M. Keck Observatory on Maunakea, Hawai'i Island to discover one of the lowest-mass planets to ever be directly observed.

Thanks to the detailed new observations, the team of astronomers were able to determine the planet's mass as well as the fact that its orbit is similar to that of Jupiter, a press statement reveals.

The new observation adds to the small but growing list of exoplanets — planets beyond our solar system — that have been directly observed. The method used to image the distant world, meanwhile, provides a compelling, efficient new method for discovering exoplanets.