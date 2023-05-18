Astronomers discover Earth-Sized planet with active volcanoes

A planet called LP 791-18d, which is the size of Earth but not at all like Earth, has been discovered by astronomers. The planet is covered with active volcanoes and lies 90 light years away from a small red dwarf star in the southern constellation Crater.

Data from NASA's TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite), decommissioned Spitzer Space Telescope, and a number of ground-based observatories were used to discover and study the planet.

This discovery is particularly notable for astronomers since volcanism promotes interaction between a planet's interior and exterior.

Volcanism and planetary atmosphere

According to Stephen Kane, an astronomer at UC Riverside, volcanism is the primary factor in a planet's atmosphere, which is necessary for the existence of surface liquid water. Life as we know it must be sustained by liquid water.