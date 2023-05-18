Astronomers discover Earth-Sized planet with active volcanoes
Astronomers discover LP 791-18d, an Earth-sized planet with active volcanoes, shedding light on planetary atmospheres and evolution.
| May 18, 2023 04:15 AM EST
This artist's illustration of LP 791-18d displays an Earth-sized planet located 90 light-years away. Internal heating and volcanic eruptions may be triggered by the gravitational pull of a more massive planet in the system, represented by a blue disc in t