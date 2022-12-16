Astronomers discover twin exoplanets that could be 'water worlds'

"We previously thought that planets that were a bit larger than Earth were big balls of metal and rock, like scaled-up versions of Earth, and that's why we called them super-Earths," Björn Benneke, study co-author and professor of astrophysics at the University of Montreal, explained in a statement.

"However, we have now shown that these two planets, Kepler-138 c, and d, are quite different and that a big fraction of their entire volume is likely composed of water. It is the best evidence yet for water worlds, a type of planet that was theorized by astronomers to exist for a long time," he said.

The team, led by Caroline Piaulet of the Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets at the University of Montreal, published the study of this planetary system, known as Kepler-138, in the journal Nature Astronomy.

This is an artist's illustration showing a cross-section of the Earth (left) and the exoplanet Kepler-138 d (right). Benoit Gougeon (University of Montreal)

The exoplanets do not have oceans like those on the Earth's surface

The exoplanets c and d have volumes more than thrice the Earth's and the masses twice as big. They also have much lower densities than Earth.

This is interesting because most planets slightly bigger than Earth seemed to be rocky worlds like our home planet. According to researchers, the closest comparison would be the icy moons in the outer solar system that are also largely composed of water surrounding a rocky core.

The researchers also state these planets may not have oceans like those on Earth directly at the planet's surface.

"The temperature in Kepler-138 d's atmosphere is likely above the boiling point of water, and we expect a thick dense atmosphere made of steam on this planet. Only under that steam atmosphere there could potentially be liquid water at high pressure, or even water in another phase that occurs at high pressures, called a supercritical fluid," Piaulet said.