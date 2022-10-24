A marshmallow-like planet: Astronomers discover an incredibly low-density gas giant

Astronomers don't quite understand how the marshmallow-like planet formed, but future observations by the James Webb Space Telescope could shed new light on the mysterious exoplanet.

A marshmallow-like planet

The research team investigating TOI-3757 b calculated its average density as 0.27 grams per cubic centimeter. That means the planet has roughly a quarter the density of water, and it would float if placed in a planet-sized, cosmic bathtub.

Astronomers first observed TOI-3757 b using the WIYN 3.5-meter Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona, a program of NSF’s NOIRLab. The researchers determined that the planet is the lowest-density gas giant ever detected around a red dwarf.

Red dwarf stars are colder than our Sun, but they can erupt and emit powerful explosions meaning scientists traditionally believed they are not ideal for planetary formation.

“Giant planets around red dwarf stars have traditionally been thought to be hard to form,” said Shubham Kanodia, a researcher at Carnegie Institution for Science’s Earth and Planets Laboratory.

“So far this has only been looked at with small samples from Doppler surveys, which typically have found giant planets further away from these red dwarf stars. Until now, we have not had a large enough sample of planets to find close-in gas planets in a robust manner."