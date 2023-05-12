Astronomers discovered an explosion 10 times brighter than any supernova

An international team of astronomers led by the University of Southampton in the U.K. has discovered the largest cosmic explosion in history, a press statement reveals.

The newly-discovered explosion is over ten times brighter than any known supernova. It is also three times brighter than the brightest recorded disruption event — the light emitted when a supermassive black hole devours a star.

The largest explosion ever observed

The explosion, dubbed AT2021lwx, is still going and has lasted more than three years. By comparison, most supernovae are only visible for a few months before they peter out.

The AT2021lwx explosion is located roughly 8 billion light years away, meaning it occurred when the universe was about 6 billion years old. The researchers described the explosion in a new paper published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.