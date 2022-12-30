Astronomers discovered two protostars creating future planets

The new stars are in their first hundred thousand years of life and continue to feed on a nearby disk of dust and gas surrounding them. Astronomers have noticed three hot spots in the disk. Two of the three hotspots have more dense organic particles than the rest of the cloud.

Astrophysicist Maris Jose Maureira conducted a study on two protostars at the Max Plank Institute for Astronomical Physics. Her colleagues suggested that the protostars created shock waves that heated the dust patches and created a favorable environment for building organic molecules. The work is also published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

The two protostars share a name, IRAS 16293-2422 A, and they orbit around a common center of gravity. Researchers refer to the stars as A1 and A2 and found them orbiting each other at a close distance of 54 au.

Effect of shock waves

The two stars orbit so close to each other that it makes the gravity in their neighborhood too complex. The stars feed on the nearby material and occasionally fling rejected morsels into the surrounding disk. Simulations suggest that their proximity can produce powerful shock waves in the disk of dust and gas surrounding them.

The gas becomes compressed and heated as the shock waves pass through the gas cloud. The dust grains also get hotter after colliding with the heated gas molecules. It pushes the molecules into a smaller and tighter space creating an environment to connect and become more complex molecules.