Scientists discovered a giant exoplanet, MWC 758c, that they believe might be responsible for generating spiral "arm" patterns in protoplanetary disks extending from the Milky Way's center.

These spiraling arms of gas are filled with stars, and they are thought to be the birthplace for planetary systems.

At the same time, scientists have theorized that interactions with nascent planets may cause the spiraling patterns themselves. Now, scientists believe they may have the first direct evidence that this is, in fact, the case.

Unearthing a nearby exoplanet

The scientists, who detailed their new findings in a paper in the journal Nature Astronomy, believe the planet MWC 758c may be generating the spiral arms in its infant planetary system.