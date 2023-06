Scientists have heard the "chorus" of gravitational waves emanating throughout the universe for the very first time, and it's louder than they expected, a press statement reveals.

The new discovery was made by scientists using the North American Nanohertz Observatory for Gravitational Waves (NANOGrav).

To reach their findings, they closely observed stars called pulsars that essentially act as cosmic metronomes, allowing scientists to measure a great deal of space phenomena.

Crucially, the new findings constitute the first direct evidence for the gravitational wave background, which only existed in theories until now.

"This is just the beginning"

The gravitational wave background has been theorized since the first detection of a gravitational wave confirming Albert Einstein's theory that they are generated when two massive objects, such as black holes or neutron stars, collide.