Astronomers get 'best glimpse' of hidden cosmic web structures

Astronomers have managed to take a glimpse of the hidden cosmic web structures that spread across the darkest areas of the universe.

The cosmic web is comprised of an extensive network of interconnected filaments of galaxies and gases that span throughout the cosmos, separated by vast spaces.

The majority of the cosmic web exists in the "desolate territory" between galaxies, making it difficult to capture and study.

Hence, until now, astronomers have never been able to capture the light emitted by the filaments directly. This latest comprehensive mapping of the cosmic filaments is the "best glimpse" to date.