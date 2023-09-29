Astronomers get 'best glimpse' of hidden cosmic web structures

Astronomers get 'best glimpse' of hidden cosmic web structuresAstronomers have mapped hidden cosmic web structures using the Keck Cosmic Web Imager.Mrigakshi Dixit| Sep 29, 2023 04:12 AM ESTCreated: Sep 29, 2023 04:12 AM ESTscienceCosmic webNASA/NCSA Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Astronomers have managed to take a glimpse of the hidden cosmic web structures that spread across the darkest areas of the universe. The cosmic web is comprised of an extensive network of interconnected filaments of galaxies and gases that span throughout the cosmos, separated by vast spaces.The majority of the cosmic web exists in the "desolate territory" between galaxies, making it difficult to capture and study. Hence, until now, astronomers have never been able to capture the light emitted by the filaments directly. This latest comprehensive mapping of the cosmic filaments is the "best glimpse" to date. The Caltech team employed the Keck Cosmic Web Imager (KCWI) housed at the W. M. Keck Observatory atop Maunakea in Hawaii to observe these cosmic structures."I'm very happy it worked out. We chose the name Keck Cosmic Web Imager for our instrument because we were hoping it would directly detect the cosmic web," said Christopher Martin, a physics professor at Caltech, in an official release.Imaging spectrometer Astronomers often use spectrometer devices like KCWI to identify fingerprints associated with hydrogen gas to picture the elusive cosmic web. Hydrogen gas forms one of the main components of the filaments. Spectrum data can unveil the presence of hydrogen gas through its most prominent emission line,, the Lyman alpha line. Martin and his team primarily developed the imaging spectrometer KCWI to detect these subtle Lyman alpha signatures in the instrument’s two-dimensional (2D) images of the universe.This precise instrument can detect Lyman alpha traces of the cosmic web at various wavelengths.The 2D images of different light wavelengths may be placed on top of one another to form a 3D emission map of the cosmic web. "We are basically creating a 3D map of the cosmic web. We take spectra for every point in an image at range of wavelengths, and the wavelengths translate to distance,” explained Martin. In this observation, KCWI investigated an area of space around 10 to 12 billion light-years away. Detecting the faint light of the cosmic web posed a distinctive challenge because it could easily be mistaken for nearby background light. The background brightness illuminating the skies over Maunakea may come from various sources, including atmospheric glow, solar system zodiacal light, and even light released by our galaxy.A new method was employed to address this issue, involving subtracting background light from the images of interest."We look at two different patches of sky, A and B. The filament structures will be at distinct distances in the two directions in the patches, so you can take the background light from image B and subtract it from A, and vice versa, leaving just the structures. I ran detailed simulations of this in 2019 to convince myself that this method would work," he explained. "We are very excited about what this new tool will help us learn about the more distant filaments and the era when the first stars and black holes formed,” Martin added. The cosmic web could shed light on galaxy evolutionMapping the cosmic web comprehensively will offer astronomers crucial insights into the formation and evolution of galaxies. Additionally, it can aid in mapping the distribution of dark matter in the universe, which constitutes approximately 85 percent of all matter and remains a mystery to scientists."The cosmic web delineates the architecture of our universe. It's where most of the normal, or baryonic, matter in our galaxy resides and directly traces the location of dark matter,” said Martin. The new findings were reported in the journal Nature Astronomy. Study abstract:The intergalactic medium represents the dominant reservoir of baryons at high redshift, traces the architecture of the cosmic web dominated by dark matter and fuels ongoing galaxy evolution. The intergalactic medium has been studied using the absorption lines of quasi-stellar objects, including the Lyman-α forest, but these absorption lines are unable to provide the information that emission maps would give. However, because of the low surface brightness and extended, diffuse distribution, direct detection of an emission equivalent to the absorption Lyman-α forest has not been possible with existing instrumentation and observational approaches. Using a purpose-built instrument, with nod-and-shuffle and dual-field subtraction, we have detected an emission Lyman-α forest. The emission forest is highly extended, shows filamentary morphology with filaments connecting galaxies, exhibits statistics like the absorption Lyman-α forest, displays spectra resembling the absorption forest and is correlated with galaxy-traced overdensities consistent with bias like dark matter. 