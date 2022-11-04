Astronomers find a giant new galaxy concealed within a puzzling region of the Milk Way

Tapping into the power of near-infrared (NIR) wavelengths using the VISTA telescope

The enclosure in Chile home to the VISA telescope. ESO/Wikimedia Commons

The study explained that the zone of avoidance (ZOA) does not allow clear optical observations of extragalactic sources behind the Milky Way. The research paper describes the reason for this being an "extinction of the optical emission of these objects." This means that most extraterrestrial structures within the ZOA are hidden, or unobservable.

In light of this, researchers of the new study decided to carry out their observations using near-infrared (NIR) wavelengths. They argue that NIR could be a source of astronomical findings, including discovering new galaxies. NIR's success in this could help to complete the picture of the enormous structure in this still "little-explored" region of space.

And they may have a point, judging by their discovery of what could be a viable structure.

Hello, galaxy cluster 'VVVGCl-B J181435-381432' - thanks to the VISTA telescope

"A new galaxy cluster, VVVGCl-B J181435-381432, behind the Milky Way bulge," which helps to complete "the picture of the large scale structure in this still little explored area of the sky," outlined Daniela Galdeano on the 'context' section of the study, Galdeano is an astronomer at the National University of San Juan in Argentina and one of the study's lead authors (yet to peer-reviewed).

Galdeano and colleagues were able to locate the new cluster within the ZOA, thanks to the VISTA telescope. VISTA, located in Paranal, Chile, stands for the European Southern Observatory's Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy and is part of the VVV Survey. The latter is a project that examines the Milky Way bulge at infrared wavelengths.