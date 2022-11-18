Watch: Astronomers created an interactive map of the entire cosmos and it is brilliant

With the help of former Johns Hopkins computer science student Nikita Shtarkman, Ménard mined data over two decades through the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, an effort to capture the night sky through a telescope based in New Mexico. The latter has observed millions of galaxies.

Now the public can finally see what was solely accessible to scientists at The Map of the Universe.

The whole cosmos in a 2D-sphere

The full map is actually a two-dimensional sphere, showing a thin slice of the Universe. Its thickness is about 10 degrees.

"Astrophysicists around the world have been analyzing this data for years, leading to thousands of scientific papers and discoveries. But nobody took the time to create a map that is beautiful, scientifically accurate, and accessible to people who are not scientists," Our goal here is to show everybody what the universe really looks like," said Ménard.

The map peeks into 200,000 galaxies - with each dot on the map representing a galaxy, and each galaxy in turn containing billions of stars and planets.

From the Big Bang to the Milky Way

At the very bottom of the map, one can spot our galaxy, the Milky Way. This map would look similar if we were looking at the Universe from another galaxy.

"From this speck at the bottom," Ménard said, "we are able to map out galaxies across the entire universe, and that says something about the power of science."