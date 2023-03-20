Astronomers urge action over light pollution caused by space debris

A team of scientists has released a new paper detailing the impact of artificial satellites and space debris on the night sky.

Their report, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, details explicitly the impact of light pollution as well as interference with ground- and space-based observatories.

Space debris is increasing at an alarming rate

The number of satellites in orbit is expected to increase from 9,000 today to more than 60,000 by 2030. The European Space Agency estimates that there are already more than 100 trillion untracked pieces of old satellites circling Earth.