Astronomers may have found two exoplanets sharing the same orbit

An international team of astronomers used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to find what they believe is a 'sibling' alien world to an exoplanet orbiting a distant star.

The team detected a cloud of debris that may be sharing the planet's orbit and could be the building blocks of a new planet or the remnants of one in the process of forming a press statement reveals.

It would be the most compelling evidence that two exoplanets can share the same orbit if confirmed.

Detecting a Trojan exoplanet

The astronomers behind the discovery, who published their findings in a paper in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, explain how they may have the first evidence for so-called Trojan exoplanets, or co-orbital planets.