Astronomers may have found two exoplanets sharing the same orbit

Astronomers may have found two exoplanets sharing the same orbitWe may have the first concrete evidence of 'mind-blowing' Trojan exoplanets.Chris Young| Jul 19, 2023 07:05 AM ESTCreated: Jul 19, 2023 07:05 AM ESTscienceAn artist's impression of an exoplanet.Nazarii Neshcherenskyi / iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.An international team of astronomers used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to find what they believe is a 'sibling' alien world to an exoplanet orbiting a distant star.The team detected a cloud of debris that may be sharing the planet's orbit and could be the building blocks of a new planet or the remnants of one in the process of forming a press statement reveals.It would be the most compelling evidence that two exoplanets can share the same orbit if confirmed.Detecting a Trojan exoplanetThe astronomers behind the discovery, who published their findings in a paper in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, explain how they may have the first evidence for so-called Trojan exoplanets, or co-orbital planets. See Also Related An asteroid chasing Earth? A new Trojan asteroid was just confirmed NASA's Lucy mission discovers a small moon orbiting a Trojan asteroid Astronomers unravel mystery of galaxy cluster formation with ALMA observatory "Two decades ago, it was predicted in theory that pairs of planets of similar mass may share the same orbit around their star, the so-called Trojan or co-orbital planets. For the first time, we have found evidence in favor of that idea," explained Olga Balsalobre-Ruza, a student at the Centre for Astrobiology in Madrid, Spain, who led the paper.Trojan asteroids are fairly common in our Solar System. The most famous examples are the thousands of Trojan asteroids of Jupiter, though we also know of two Trojan Earth asteroids that share the same orbit around the Sun as our planet.Astronomers have predicted that Trojan planets could also exist outside our solar system, but they have found little concrete evidence."Exotrojans [Trojan planets outside the Solar System] have so far been like unicorns: they are allowed to exist by theory, but no one has ever detected them," explained co-author Jorge Lillo-Box, a senior researcher at the Centre for Astrobiology.The strongest evidence so far for Trojan worldsThe team behind the new paper has presented their discovery using ALMA, which they argue provides the strongest observational evidence to date that Trojan planets exist.They analyzed archival ALMA data of a star in the PDS 70 system, which hosts two giant Jupiter-like planets, PDS 70b and PDS 70c, and spotted a cloud of debris at the location in PDS 70b's orbit where Trojans would be expected to exist — specifically in a Lagrangian zone where the combined gravitational pull of the star and the planet create a stable orbit for other objects.In this ALMA image, PD70b is highlighted by a yellow circle and the cloud of debris by a dotted yellow circle.ALMA (ESO / NAOJ / NRAO) / Balsalobre-Ruza et al. The team found that the debris cloud has a mass of roughly two times that of our Moon. They believe it could point to an existing Trojan world in this system or at least one in the process of forming."Who could imagine two worlds that share the duration of the year and the habitability conditions? Our work is the first evidence that this kind of world could exist," Balsalobre-Ruza explained. "We can imagine that a planet can share its orbit with thousands of asteroids as in the case of Jupiter, but it is mind-blowing to me that planets could share the same orbit."Next, the team will conduct follow-up observations of PDS 70b and the sibling cloud by around 2026 to determine whether they have moved along the same orbit. If they confirm their findings, it "would be a breakthrough in the exoplanetary field,” Balsalobre-Ruza said.HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You NASA's Curiosity: Martian rocks are advancing our search for extraterrestrial lifeThis flood protection barrier reaches new heightsDARPA is developing a real silent submarine similar to 'Red October'Quantum drive that draws 'limitless power' from Sun will fly to orbit this yearEngineers test novel navigation technology for NASA's Artemis mission in Arizona desertMIT scientists develop super speedy AI system for biology researchDid unicorns exist? New research traces cultural traditions to find their originsThe first firm to get an Apollo 11 contract is helping build NASA's Artemis softwareWorld's first UFO crash happened in Italy, 14 years before Roswell, claims researcherToyota's solid-state battery breakthrough will reduce costs and size by 50 percent Job Board